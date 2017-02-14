Start of Syria talks in Kazakh capital delayed one day

Talks on the Syrian crisis involving Russia, Iran, and Turkey that were due to start in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on Wednesday have been delayed by one day, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said without explaining the reason for the delay. Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported airstrike on the rebel-held Salihin neighborhood of Aleppo on 11 September 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.