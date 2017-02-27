Spat with Iran swayed by U.S. but not...

Spat with Iran swayed by U.S. but not benefiting Turkey: analysts

Read more: Xinhuanet

Turkey has been engaging in a war of words with Iran lately, as the United States and others are hardening their stance on Tehran, in a development that analysts say is not beneficial to Ankara. "It is obvious that is connected with the new Middle East and Syria strategy of the Trump administration," said Cahit Armagan Dilek, director of the Ankara-based 21st Century Turkey Institute.

Chicago, IL

