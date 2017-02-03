Some of Syria's Christians fearful of post-war exclusion

Some of Syria's Christians fear that their existence in the post-war Syria would be threatened, particularly following the latest political and military developments accompanying the crisis. Those Christians expressed their worries after they were ruled out from the upcoming Geneva talks as a "Christian element," and because the Syriac language was not included in the draft constitution that a Russian delegation handed over to representatives of the Syrian regime in Damascus last month to provide equality between Kurdish and Arabic language in local administrative areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.