Show Some Love - hundreds raised for Syrian children

A kind-hearted young woman from Syria has been selling red roses for Valentine's Day to raise money for refugee children from her home country. Layla, who was born in Scotland, lived in Saudi Arabia with her parents until she was five years old and then in Aleppo, Syria, with her mum until she was 12. Layla's mum, Sima Marashi, has family in Bearsden and when she brought Layla to visit them five years ago she decided to stay here because the conflict had begun in Syria.

Chicago, IL

