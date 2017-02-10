Shock Interview: Leader Admits Some Syrian Refugees "Definitely" Terrorists

Just when we thought that Liberals couldn't be anymore ignorant or obnoxious, they found a way to halt the "travel ban" through the 9th Circuit. Although it's not over and Trump has already reassured us it isn'tit is still quite frustrating that they cannot take their heads out of their butts long enough to see that they are messing with the safety of themselves, their families and loved ones and their country.

