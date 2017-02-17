Shiraaz in prison swop

Read more: Iol.co.za

A 13-second video clip showing a thinner Shiraaz Mohamed in a darkened room could be proof that the South African photographer is alive and finally might be coming home, after a month-and-half in captivity in Syria. Bakar al-Maharmeh, the director of the Truth Collective South Africa, a humanitarian organisation, saw the video clip on the cellphone of a mediator while he was in Syria last month.

Chicago, IL

