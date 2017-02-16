Shattered Middle East Illustration by...

Shattered Middle East Illustration by Greg Groesch/The Washington Times

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Washington Times

The Trump administration has a unique opportunity to implement a new strategic policy to bring some semblance of stability to the current Middle East chaos. Under the pledge of putting "America first," our core national security interest in the region should include the following: Our strategy in the past has been reactive, but now must be driven by our vital core objectives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,556 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC