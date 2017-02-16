S.African citizen reportedly killed i...

S.African citizen reportedly killed in action in Syria

JOHANNESBURG: A South African national has reportedly been killed while fighting near the Syrian capital of Damascus, a social activist has said. Veteran journalist and social activist Yusuf Abramjee posted on Twitter late Tuesday that he had received information about a 22-year-old man from the city of Durban who was killed in Syria.

