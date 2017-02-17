Russian military provides aid to 3,60...

Russian military provides aid to 3,600 Syrians over past 24 hours

Russian military servicemen have provided humanitarian aid to 3,600 Syrians over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria reported on Thursday.

