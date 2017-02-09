Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish sol...

Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria

A Russian warplane "accidentally" hit a building on Thursday in northern Syria with Turkish soldiers inside, killing at least three troops and wounding 11, Turkey's military said. President Vladimir Putin promptly called his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to express regrets over the friendly fire incident.

