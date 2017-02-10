Russia: ISIS planning further destruc...

Russia: ISIS planning further destruction in Palmyra

ISIS' vandalism of one of Syria's most important historic sites looks set to escalate as Russian intelligence suggests that the militant group plans to wreak more destruction on the ancient Roman ruins at Palmyra. The city has seen many of its irreplaceable antiquities, monuments and historic sites destroyed since the terror group first occupied it in May 2015.

Chicago, IL

