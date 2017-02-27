Russia: Don't Veto Sanctions for Syria Chemical Attacks
Russia and other United Nations Security Council members should support a proposed resolution that would impose sanctions on Syrian government officials responsible for chemical attacks, Human Rights Watch said today. The Security Council is expected to vote on the resolution as early as February 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.
