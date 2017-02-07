Russia carries out 5 humanitarian operations in Syrian Aleppo

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia conducted five humanitarian operations in the Syrian city of Aleppo in the last 24 hours, delivering aid to 2,500 people, Sputnik reported. Russia conducted five humanitarian operations in the Syrian city of Aleppo in the last 24 hours, delivering aid to 2,500 people, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.