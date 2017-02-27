Russia and China veto UN resolution on Syria sanctions
Russia and China vetoed a Western-backed U.N. resolution Tuesday that would have imposed sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country. The defeated Security Council resolution would also have strongly condemned Syria's use of chemical weapons and banned all countries from supplying President Bashar Assad's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.
