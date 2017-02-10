Rebranding exercise

The group's leader, Abu-Jabir, has called on other rebels to join his group and topple the Syrian government The Syrian jihadist group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham , known as al-Nusra Front until it broke off formal ties with al-Qaeda last July, has merged with four smaller Syrian factions and rebranded itself as "Tahrir al-Sham". The new group's leader has been named as Hashim al-Sheikh, who previously served as the head of the powerful Islamist rebel group, Ahrar al-Sham.

