President Assad vows to retake Raqqa ...

President Assad vows to retake Raqqa and - every inch' of Syria

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday said Raqqa is not a priority target for his forces, saying his goal is to retake "every inch" of Syrian territory. "Raqqa is a symbol," Assad said in an interview with French media, while asserting that jihadist attacks carried out in France were "not necessarily prepared" in the Islamic State [IS] stronghold in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC