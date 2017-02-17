President Assad vows to retake Raqqa and - every inch' of Syria

President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday said Raqqa is not a priority target for his forces, saying his goal is to retake "every inch" of Syrian territory. "Raqqa is a symbol," Assad said in an interview with French media, while asserting that jihadist attacks carried out in France were "not necessarily prepared" in the Islamic State [IS] stronghold in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.