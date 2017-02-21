Pamela Lee and Jamie Foxx hobnob at Dolce & Gabbana
While Giorgio Armani posed the question explicitly earlier this week, Milan designers in general appear to be asking what will be remembered of this era's fashions in decades to come. The answers were myriad on the fifth day of Milan Fashion Week, from provoking fun to exploring cultures to throwing off conventions and reimagining the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC