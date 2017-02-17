Ottawa to settle lawsuit with three M...

Ottawa to settle lawsuit with three Muslim Canadians jailed, tortured in Syria

Abdullah Almalki of Ottawa, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin, of Toronto, suffered separate ordeals at the hands of Syrian interrogators, acting in part on questions the RCMP passed on. Abdullah Almalki , Muayyed Nureddin and Ahmad El Maati arrive at a news conference in a 2008 file photo.

