Operation Inherent Resolve - Targeted Operations Against ISIL Terrorists

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today. -- Near Ar Raqqah, 10 strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units; destroyed three tactical vehicles, three fighting positions, two vehicles, an ISIL headquarters, a tunnel system, and a weapons-storage facility.

