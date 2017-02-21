Oklahoma court says Syrian immigrant ...

Oklahoma court says Syrian immigrant cannot sue over baptism publicity

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled against a Syrian man who sued a Tulsa church after he converted from Islam to Christianity and was baptized. The man complained the First Presbyterian Church U.S.A. of Tulsa put his baptism online.

