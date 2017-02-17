Officials Provide Details of Latest C...

Officials Provide Details of Latest Counter-ISIS Strikes in Syria, Iraq

U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, 11 strikes destroyed 20 oil tanker trucks, six oil wellheads, two artillery systems, an oil storage tank and a crane.

Chicago, IL

