No End in Sight to Syria's Savage Sieges Despite Truce Talks

Syrians living in besieged towns are stripping their homes of doors, frames and other wood to burn for warmth as they endure yet another winter being blockaded in the civil war. In the mountain resort town of Madaya - one of 16 areas where combatants are refusing to allow in regular supplies of international aid - residents are cutting the struts of their homes and raiding abandoned houses for any materials to use for fuel.

