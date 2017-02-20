Moscow slams first attack on Russian embassy in Syria since start of ceasefire
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian Embassy in Damascus came under mortar fire on February 2 and 3. The ministry said that the embassy was attacked from the area controlled by terrorists, Sputnik reported. The Foreign Ministry said that the first attacks on the Russian embassy since the start of the latest ceasefire regime in Syria is aimed to undermine the truce and derail the Syrian peace process.
