More Food From Trump's Banned Countri...

More Food From Trump's Banned Countries: Damascus Grill Serves Syrian Cuisine

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Syria was hit particularly hard by President Donald Trump's January 27 executive order banning residents of seven countries from traveling to the U.S. While the order restricts travel by citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia for ninety days, the ban is indefinite for Syrian refugees. The current war in Syria and the ban on incoming refugees directly affects Syrian natives here in Denver, many of whom still have loved ones living in their home country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC