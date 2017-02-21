Milan Fashion: Stella Jean explores C...

Milan Fashion: Stella Jean explores Cold War nostalgia

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" While Giorgio Armani posed the question explicitly, Milan designers in general appear to be asking what will be remembered of this era's fashions in decades to come. The answers were myriad on the fifth day of Milan Fashion Week, from provoking fun to exploring cultures to throwing off conventions and reimagining the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC