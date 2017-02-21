Long road ahead for justice and accou...

Long road ahead for justice and accountability in Syria

A fresh round of Syrian peace talks is set to begin in Geneva on Thursday. And while the U.N-sponsored talks may represent the best opportunity in years to make progress toward an end to the conflict, the burning question for many Syria observers is whether justice will be sacrificed in the name of peace.

