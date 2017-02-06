Lieberman discusses Syria with Russian counterpart
Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman meets with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, January 26. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday morning, according to the Defense Ministry. Lieberman and Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria and the cease-fire negotiations taking place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, between Russia, Iran and the United Nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC