Lieberman discusses Syria with Russian counterpart

Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman meets with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, January 26. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday morning, according to the Defense Ministry. Lieberman and Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria and the cease-fire negotiations taking place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, between Russia, Iran and the United Nations.

