Letter to States on Funding for Syria Investigative Mechanism

We write to thank your government for its support for the December 2016 General Assembly resolution to establish the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Persons Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011 . Your government's co-sponsorship of the resolution helped catalyze an important step forward to support justice for serious crimes committed in Syria.

Chicago, IL

