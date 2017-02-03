Lebanese president calls for safe zon...

Lebanese president calls for safe zones in Syria for refugees

11 hrs ago

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the presidental palace in Baabda, Lebanon, February 3, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday world powers must work with Damascus to create safe zones in Syria so refugees can return to their country.

