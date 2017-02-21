Le Pen refuses headscarf, nixes talks with Lebanon cleric
France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen refused to don a headscarf for a meeting with Lebanon's top Sunni Muslim cleric on Tuesday and walked away from the scheduled appointment after a brief squabble at the entrance. The debacle topped Le Pen's three-day visit to Lebanon, where she held her first campaign meeting with a head of state.
