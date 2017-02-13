Jihadists and other rebels assault Sy...

Jihadists and other rebels assault Syrian regime positions in southern city

Read more: The Long War Journal

On Feb. 12, the newly formed Hay'at Tahrir al Sham and its allies launched an offensive against Syrian regime forces in the southern city of Daraa. The assault was led by two suicide bombers who detonated their vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices in the regime-controlled neighborhood of al Manshiyeh.

Chicago, IL

