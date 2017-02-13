Jihadist rebel groups clash in northw...

Jihadist rebel groups clash in northwest Syria - monitor

Syrian jihadists seen as close to Islamic State battled a rival hardline Islamist faction on Monday in northwestern Syria, a war monitor and an official with another insurgent group said, in an escalating power struggle. People stand near a fuel stand in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 12, 2017.

