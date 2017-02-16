Italian teams restore damaged busts from ancient Syrian city

Restorer Antonio Iaccarino Idelson shows a computer-rendered, 3D print-generated replica of a missing part of a limestone male bust, dated between the 2nd and the 3rd century A.D. that was damaged during the Islamic State occupation of the Syrian city of Palmyra, in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The replica is held in place with magnets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.