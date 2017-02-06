ISIL fighters 'besieged' in Syria's a...

ISIL fighters 'besieged' in Syria's al-Bab in Aleppo

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

ISIL is now surrounded by Syrian army from the south and by Turkish-backed rebels from the north, monitoring group says. Syrian government forces have advanced on the ISIL-held city of al-Bab, cutting off the last supply route that connects it to armed group's strongholds further east towards Iraq, according to a monitoring group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC