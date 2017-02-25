IS rocket fire damages key gas plant ...

IS rocket fire damages key gas plant in central Syria

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Islamic State group fired several rockets on two gas plants in the central province of Homs on Saturday, rendering the gas production out of service, state news agency SANA reported. The IS militants fired the rockets from mountains near the ancient city of Palmyra against the Ebla gas factory and the al-Janub factory in the Furqlus area in the eastern countryside of Homs, said the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC