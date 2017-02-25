IS rocket fire damages key gas plant in central Syria

The Islamic State group fired several rockets on two gas plants in the central province of Homs on Saturday, rendering the gas production out of service, state news agency SANA reported. The IS militants fired the rockets from mountains near the ancient city of Palmyra against the Ebla gas factory and the al-Janub factory in the Furqlus area in the eastern countryside of Homs, said the report.

