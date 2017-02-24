Iraq conducts first airstrikes agains...

Iraq conducts first airstrikes against ISIS in Syria

Smoke billows following a reported car bomb explosion at a Syrian pro-government position during clashes between rebel fighters and regime forces to take control of an area in the southern city of Daraa on February 20, 2017. /MOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images) For the first time, Iraqi fighter jets carried out airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria, according to a statement issued Friday by Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, and Iraq's Joint Operation Command.

