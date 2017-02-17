Iran's Zarif says use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot be condoned

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned. Damascus, an ally of majority-shi'ite Iran, this week rejected a recent Human Rights Watch report that said its military and allied forces had used chemical weapons during their capture of Aleppo last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.