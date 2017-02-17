Iran, Russia, Syria delegations meet ...

Iran, Russia, Syria delegations meet amid Astana peace talks

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Iranian, Russian and Syrian delegations have held a meeting to review the discussion topics at the Syrian crisis talks between the official Damascus and opposition negotiators in Kazakh capital of Astana. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaber Ansari and Russia's special presidential envoy on the Syria settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev, have participated in the meeting, Iranian government's official news website reported.

