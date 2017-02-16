Intense fighting kicks off between Syrian rebel and regime forces in Daraa
Three fighters, including a Lebanese national were killed in an ambush by Syrian opposition forces in regime-held Kafraya in Idlib province, whilst further fighting took place between opposition and the regime forces in Daraa and the outskirts of Damascus on Tuesday. Opposition forces appear to have encircled a number of militias belonging to Iran and Lebanese group Hizballah in the town of Kafraya.
