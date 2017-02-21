In Bavarian town, Syrian sisters get ...

In Bavarian town, Syrian sisters get to grips with Germany's freedoms

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Syrian refugees Nawar, left, and Mayar Ballish make falafel sandwiches at a German Christmas market in Schillingsfuerst, Germany, November 25, 2016. Photo - Reuters/Michelle Martin/File Syrian refugees Nawar, left, and Mayar Ballish make falafel sandwiches at a German Christmas market in Schillingsfuerst, Germany, November 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 12 hr shkreli zionism 121,925
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC