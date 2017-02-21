In Bavarian town, Syrian sisters get to grips with Germany's freedoms
Syrian refugees Nawar, left, and Mayar Ballish make falafel sandwiches at a German Christmas market in Schillingsfuerst, Germany, November 25, 2016. Photo - Reuters/Michelle Martin/File Syrian refugees Nawar, left, and Mayar Ballish make falafel sandwiches at a German Christmas market in Schillingsfuerst, Germany, November 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|12 hr
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC