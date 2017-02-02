Iceland, an unexpected Arctic asylum ...

Iceland, an unexpected Arctic asylum for Syrian refugees

19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Reykjavik: The wind blows in icy gusts and the rain gently melts the snow: welcome to Iceland! Far from their hometown Damascus, Joumaa and his family don't mind the Arctic cold, they're just happy to be living in safety. With 330,000 inhabitants surrounded by volcanoes, glaciers and geysers, Iceland is an unusual destination for refugees fleeing war in Syria.

