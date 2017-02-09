Having fled fighting, Iraqis and Syri...

Having fled fighting, Iraqis and Syrians learn to code

A boot camp in Iraq is teaching people displaced by fighting in Syrian and Iraqi cities controlled by Islamic State how to code, in order to help them get jobs they can do anywhere. Emily Wither reports from Erbil.

Chicago, IL

