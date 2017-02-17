Has Putin outplayed his rivals at home and abroad?

With Russia's uncontested hold on Crimea, the air campaign in Syria and Vladimir Putin's seeming influence with President Donald Trump, does the Russian leader have the upper hand on the international stage strategically, militarily and geopolitically? "That's an exaggeration ... he has a certain way to approach things and he manifests himself very nicely," says Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament. "But, the question is whether Russian people are living better than they were previously? No."

