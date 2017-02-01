From Damascus to Stockholm: Ikea will sell rugs and textiles made by Syrian refugees
Ikea has undertaken a range of initiatives to help refugees and was recently given a top design award for its flat-pack refugee shelter. Swedish firm Ikea plans to roll out a new range of rugs and textiles made by Syrian refugees in 2019, an initiative that is expected to create jobs for about 200 displaced Syrians living in Jordan, most of them women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|13 min
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|13 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 27
|Popular Phart
|121,922
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC