From Damascus to Stockholm: Ikea will...

From Damascus to Stockholm: Ikea will sell rugs and textiles made by Syrian refugees

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Ikea has undertaken a range of initiatives to help refugees and was recently given a top design award for its flat-pack refugee shelter. Swedish firm Ikea plans to roll out a new range of rugs and textiles made by Syrian refugees in 2019, an initiative that is expected to create jobs for about 200 displaced Syrians living in Jordan, most of them women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... 13 min henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash 13 hr Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,922
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC