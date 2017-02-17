France, Germany welcome 'useful' meeting with US on Syria
The foreign ministers of France and Germany voiced cautious optimism Friday about the willingness of the Trump administration to engage on Syria, after new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a discussion about the issue on the sidelines of a diplomatic summit in Bonn, Germany. France's foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said the meeting Friday was "particularly useful," noting that the meeting came a week before the U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva are due to resume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC