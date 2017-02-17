France, Germany welcome 'useful' meet...

France, Germany welcome 'useful' meeting with US on Syria

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The foreign ministers of France and Germany voiced cautious optimism Friday about the willingness of the Trump administration to engage on Syria, after new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a discussion about the issue on the sidelines of a diplomatic summit in Bonn, Germany. France's foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said the meeting Friday was "particularly useful," noting that the meeting came a week before the U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva are due to resume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC