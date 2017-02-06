'Fake News' Facebook Suit: Syrian Sues Over Posts Linking Him to Terror

A German court will on Monday hold its first hearing in the case of a Syrian refugee who is suing Facebook after the social networking site declined to remove all posts linking him to crimes and militant attacks. The posts feature a picture showing Anas Modamani, a 19-year-old from Damascus, taking a selfie with Chancellor Angela Merkel in September 2015 at a refugee shelter in the Berlin district of Spandau.

