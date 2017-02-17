Egyptian MPs call for Syria's return ...

Egyptian MPs call for Syria's return to Arab League

18 hrs ago

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Cairo on February 16, 2017. Members of the Egyptian parliament on Saturday called for Syria to be fully reinstated to the Arab League and invited to its upcoming annual summit, five years after the bloc suspended Damascus over a harsh crackdown against protesters.

Chicago, IL

