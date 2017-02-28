Doctors create term for pain Syrian c...

Doctors create term for pain Syrian children experience because it's far worse than PTSD

A Syrian man carries two wounded children after warcrafts belonging to Assad Regime forces carried out airstrikes to a marketplace and a settlement in Arbin town of Eastern Ghouta region in Damascus, Syria on January 25, 2017 A doctor has created a new term to describe the pain suffered by Syrian children - because their symptoms far exceed post-traumatic stress disorder. Many youngsters caught up in the five-year Syrian civil war have been orphaned, or have witnessed relatives or friends blown apart by bombs or Islamic State jihadis.

