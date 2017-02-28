Doctors create term for pain Syrian children experience because it's far worse than PTSD

A Syrian man carries two wounded children after warcrafts belonging to Assad Regime forces carried out airstrikes to a marketplace and a settlement in Arbin town of Eastern Ghouta region in Damascus, Syria on January 25, 2017 A doctor has created a new term to describe the pain suffered by Syrian children - because their symptoms far exceed post-traumatic stress disorder. Many youngsters caught up in the five-year Syrian civil war have been orphaned, or have witnessed relatives or friends blown apart by bombs or Islamic State jihadis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.