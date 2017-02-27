Deputy al Qaeda leader killed in Syria

20 hrs ago

Abu al Khayr al-Masri, the No. 2 man for al Qaeda behind leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, has been killed by a missile strike in Idlib, Syria, according to multiple sources.

Chicago, IL

