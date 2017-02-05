David Ignatius: Trump must avoid making Iran his Bay of Pigs
By putting Iran "on notice" for its aggressive behavior, President Trump has taken aim at a country that's opposed by many U.S. allies. But he has begun this confrontation without much preparation or strategic planning, continuing the haphazard pattern of his first two weeks in office.
